Fighting floods with sandbags; here’s how it’s properly done

Building a sandbag dike to fend off flood water is a relatively straightforward endeavour.

But there are a few simple techniques to making sure the dike does the job.

Emergency officials in Kelowna held a demonstration Wednesday to show how it’s properly done.

Step 1: Fill the bag halfway. Do not add more sand as it will not help. Filling the bag halfway with sand allows the bag to be moved more easily. A properly filled sand bag should weigh between 35-40 lbs. Be sure to wear gloves plus goggles to protect your eyes from the sand.

Step 2: Close the top of the bag. Scrunch the walls of the bag together like a candy bag. Sandbags filled one-half to two-thirds full should generally be left untied.

Step 3: Use proper lifting techniques to avoid injury and fatigue. Lift with your legs and bend at the knees to save your back. Lay the sandbag flat and roughly parallel to the expected flow of water and debris. Make sure the closed end of the sandbag is facing in the general direction of the expected flow and fold the open end of the sandbag diagonally away from the expected flow.