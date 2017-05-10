View full results
Donations
May 10, 2017 5:49 pm
Updated: May 10, 2017 6:03 pm

Volunteers needed for temporary food depot in Pointe-Claire

Karen Macdonald By News Director  Global News

WATCH: Hundreds of West Islanders are heeding the call to volunteer, but with dozens of different coordinators across the island, some are at a loss over where to go and where they’re needed most. Global’s Anne Leclair reports.

The food depot that opened Monday at the Fairview shopping mall is moving to the Pointe-Claire Plaza first thing Thursday morning.

It will be located right next door to the Metro grocery store. The plaza is located at 269 St Johns Blvd in Pointe-Claire.

The food drop was initiated by West Island blogger Rhonda Massad.

West Island Community Shares is now managing the volunteer schedule and helping out.

Volunteers are needed to work throughout the day, from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at the location.

If you’d like to help out call Anne Lajoie at 514-793-6151 or email her at Anne@partageaction.ca
