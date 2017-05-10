Woman shot by police in London terror raid charged with murder plot

A woman who was shot by officers during a raid by counterterrorism police in London was charged along with her mother Wednesday with preparing acts of terrorism and plotting murder.

The Metropolitan Police said Rizlaine Boular, 21, and two other women – one of them Boular’s mother, Mina Dich, 43 – are accused of preparing terrorist acts and conspiracy to murder “a person or persons unknown.”

Boular, Dich and 20-year-old Khawla Barghouthi were detained April 27 during police raids in London and nearby Kent county. Boular was formally arrested upon her release from a hospital three days after she was shot and injured.

All three are due in court Thursday.

Seven other people who were arrested as part of the same operation, including women ages 18 and 19 and a 16-year-old boy, have been released without charges.

Police say they disrupted an active terror plot when they made the arrests.

British officials have set the threat level from international terrorism at “severe,” indicating an attack is highly likely.

In an unrelated case that also unfolded on April 27, a London man was arrested near Parliament carrying several knives. Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, has been charged with preparing terrorist acts this year and with making or having explosives in Afghanistan in 2012.

On March 22, an attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing four, before fatally stabbing a police officer inside Parliament’s gates. He was shot dead by police.

Britain has seen a series of trials over foiled terrorism plots since suicide bombers killed 52 London commuters on three subway trains and a bus in 2005.

The latest alleged plot is unusual in that those charged are all women, and include a mother and daughter.