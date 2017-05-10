OPP say child who died in Oneida house fire sparked blaze

OPP say a house fire that killed five people on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation late last year was set by one of the children who died in the blaze.

The fire on Dec. 14, 2016, south of London, took the lives of 43-year-old Kurt Justin Antone and his four young children, seven-year-old Keanu, four-year-old Kenneth, three-year-old Kance and three-month old Kyias.

Police have not identified the child who sparked the fire, but are offering their condolences to the community as they heal from the “horrific loss.”