VIDEO: Winnipeg police draw guns during morning rush hour traffic stop
WINNIPEG — Officers surrounded a car during morning rush hour on Main Street Wednesday, with guns drawn. Video was captured of the traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Main St.
Officers had tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled before they were able to stop it a short distance later.
Police told Global News three people were taken into custody.
The driver, a 37-year-old woman is facing several charges:
- Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
- Flight whiled pursued
- Fail to comply with probation x2
- Possess marijuana
- Possess meth
- Disobey traffic control device x2
- Drive without license/insurance
