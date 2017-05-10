VIDEO: Winnipeg police draw guns during morning rush hour traffic stop

WINNIPEG — Officers surrounded a car during morning rush hour on Main Street Wednesday, with guns drawn. Video was captured of the traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Main St.

Officers had tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled before they were able to stop it a short distance later.

Police told Global News three people were taken into custody.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman is facing several charges: