May 10, 2017 5:27 pm

VIDEO: Winnipeg police draw guns during morning rush hour traffic stop

By Evening News Anchor  Global News
WINNIPEG — Officers surrounded a car during morning rush hour on Main Street Wednesday, with guns drawn. Video was captured of the traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Main St.

Officers had tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled before they were able to stop it a short distance later.

Police told Global News three people were taken into custody.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman is facing several charges:

  • Dangerous operation of motor vehicle
  • Flight whiled pursued
  • Fail to comply with probation x2
  • Possess marijuana
  • Possess meth
  • Disobey traffic control device x2
  • Drive without license/insurance

