Calgary man charged in 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash

Calgary police have laid chargesn in the death of a man struck in a hit-and-run crash on 17 Avenue SE last November.

The victim, 54, was found dead on the side of the road at about 11 p..m. on Nov. 5, 2016.

Officers said he was stuck by a vehicle driving east on 17 Ave., and that the driver didn’t stop after the collision.

Police found a black Dodge Ram in northeast Calgary the next day, which they believed was responsible for the hit and run.

Aaron Robert Adam, 47, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and hit and run causing death.