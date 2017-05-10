Psychiatrist takes stand on day 3 of Hannah Leflar sentencing

Day three of the sentencing hearing for the youth responsible for killing 16-year-old Hannah Leflar began with testimony from a court ordered pediatric psychiatrist.

Dr. Oladapo Soyemi took the stand, speaking to the youth’s mental status when he had assessed him.

Dr. Soyemi said he only met the youth once, and the meeting lasted about two hours.

He testified that his role was to determine if there were any psychiatric illnesses.

On the stand, he recalled the youth being cooperative but expressed worry about an adult sentence.





The psychiatrist said the teen was concerned about the lack of supports to “fix his problems,” and afraid he would “rot in jail,” if given an adult sentence.

Dr. Soyemi also expressed that it was well known that the youth had said he would commit suicide if he was given an adult sentence.

The Crown asked if that was manipulative, in which Dr. Soyemi replied it “appears to be,” adding that was conscientious of the fact that he only spoke to him for two hours.

He said he considered that the youth could have illnesses like low grade depression and borderline personality disorder and he took those into consideration but there was no definitive conclusion.

The Crown is arguing the teen be sentenced as an adult.

