Over 3,600 speeding tickets handed out by Alberta peace officers in April

Alberta peace officers issued more than 3,600 speeding tickets in the month of April across the province, causing them to ring the alarm.

Peace officers also stopped “a high number” of drivers going more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

“With the nice weather and better road conditions, we often find that drivers feel overconfident,” said Alberta Association of Community Officers (AACPO) information officer, William Norton, in a release.

“While speeding in school zones, construction zones and past emergencies vehicles concerns us, we have grave concerns about the number of extreme speeders our officers have pulled over.”

Drivers caught speeding by more than 50 km/h in Alberta are slapped with a fine, a mandatory court summons and six points from their licence. The fines are determined by the judge in court.

“We know that speed is a factor in most fatal collisions in Alberta. Putting the lives of fellow Albertans in danger is reckless and inexcusable behaviour,” Norton said.

In total, peace officers handed out 3,609 speeding tickets during the month.

Fines for all tickets range from $78 to $2,000, according to AACPO.

Alberta peace officers work closely with police officers and other law enforcement across the province.