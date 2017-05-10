Fredericton researcher helping to restore oilsands and mining sites — one plant at a time

A research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service is using a plant to restore former oilsands and mining sites to their natural state.

The chokecherry is known for being able to thrive in less than ideal conditions.

Because of its durable nature Dr. Joanne MacDonald, who is based in Fredericton, has been studying the effects of introducing the plant into former oilsands and mining sites for the past few years.

“Its make up is very resistant to harsh conditions,” said MacDonald. “It can survive, I think by the way that it forms its own little clumps.”

“It then starts to thrive,” she said.

The clumps in the soil allow the plant to occupy the area quickly. It later begins the nutrient cycling process when its leaves fall back to the ground, purifying the area.

The work stems from a need to restore former industrial sites that can’t sustain plant life.

“In the recent past there’s been more of an emphasis on putting shrub species back on the oilsands sites in Alberta,” MacDonald explained. “I’m actually working on the Minto mine site so I do have my test plots there because they’re also a good place for me to test first before the plants go to Alberta.”

MacDonald indicates the benefits go beyond just the improved soil as increased plant life will both attract and help sustain wildlife in the area.

