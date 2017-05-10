Red Deer RCMP seek owners of tandem bike found ‘in some brush’

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the owner of a tandem bike found earlier this week.

In a news release, RCMP said the two-seater bike was found “in some brush” in the area of Taylor Drive and 22 Street.

Police haven’t received any reports of stolen tandem bikes, but believe the vehicle is “unique enough” that its owner will easily be able to describe it to them in order to prove ownership.

“If your tandem bike was stolen recently, please contact Red Deer RCMP,” the news release states.

Red Deer RCMP can be contacted by calling 403-406-2574 from Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.