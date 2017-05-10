View full results
Red Deer RCMP
May 10, 2017 2:08 pm

Red Deer RCMP seek owners of tandem bike found ‘in some brush’

By Online Reporter  Global News

RCMP cruiser.

Global News
A A

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the owner of a tandem bike found earlier this week.

In a news release, RCMP said the two-seater bike was found “in some brush” in the area of Taylor Drive and 22 Street.

Police haven’t received any reports of stolen tandem bikes, but believe the vehicle is “unique enough” that its owner will easily be able to describe it to them in order to prove ownership.

“If your tandem bike was stolen recently, please contact Red Deer RCMP,” the news release states.

Red Deer RCMP can be contacted by calling 403-406-2574 from Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bike
Red Deer
Red Deer bike found
Red Deer Crime
Red Deer RCMP
Red Deer stolen bike
Stolen Bike
stolen bike found
tandem bike

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News