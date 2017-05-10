View full results
Saskatoon weather outlook: perfect recipe for a big green up

Saskatoon is really starting to green up after some heat, rain and now some sunshine.

Saskatoon has hit the perfect recipe for a big green up!

30 degree heat over the weekend combined with with the steady rain Sunday night into Monday and the warm, dry and sunnier weather that’s now set in has been the perfect recipe to green things up in Saskatoon!

We started off the day around 4 degrees, but under mostly sunny skies were able to warm up quite quickly into the low teens before noon.

We’ll likely see a few more clouds this afternoon as we rise up to a daytime high in the upper teens.

Mostly clear skies are expected this evening before some more clouds build in overnight as temperatures cool back to mid-single digits.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected to start out our Thursday, but as our warm friend the upper ridge builds back in during the day we’ll see more and more sunshine into the early evening.

The ridge will help push in even warmer air with an afternoon high likely to top out in the low 20s!

An upper ridge helps return 20 degree heat to central Saskatchewan on Thursday.

A system building into Alberta will push in the clouds after a sunny start to the day on Friday.

We’ll also warm up all the way into the high teens, possibly topping out in the low 20s, but with the added clouds we might not quite make it there.

Clouds roll back into Saskatchewan on Friday as a system pushes into Alberta.

Moisture associated with that system is expected to spill into Saskatchewan this weekend with a chance of rain later on during the day on Saturday, which will cool our daytime high into the mid-teens.

Sunday could be another wet day with major models coming into more of an agreement that we’ll see rain during the day with a daytime high struggling to get into low double digits.

Rain is expected to make its return this weekend in central Saskatchewan.

Elaine King from Saskatoon took this Your Saskatchewan photo:

May 10: Elaine King from Saskatoon took this Your Saskatchewan photo.

Elaine King / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.
