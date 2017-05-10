Saskatoon weather outlook: perfect recipe for a big green up

Story highlights Sunny Wednesday Warmer Thursday Clouds return Friday Rain likely this weekend

Saskatoon has hit the perfect recipe for a big green up!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

30 degree heat over the weekend combined with with the steady rain Sunday night into Monday and the warm, dry and sunnier weather that’s now set in has been the perfect recipe to green things up in Saskatoon!

We started off the day around 4 degrees, but under mostly sunny skies were able to warm up quite quickly into the low teens before noon.

We've made it up from 4 degrees earlier to the low teens now in Saskatoon #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/tndz5FynhY — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 10, 2017

It's a pretty nice one out there in Saskatoon this morning under mostly sunny skies! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/o4ejZaBx5R — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 10, 2017

We've made it up to 14 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Yu5R1JCSR2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 10, 2017

We’ll likely see a few more clouds this afternoon as we rise up to a daytime high in the upper teens.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies are expected this evening before some more clouds build in overnight as temperatures cool back to mid-single digits.

Thursday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected to start out our Thursday, but as our warm friend the upper ridge builds back in during the day we’ll see more and more sunshine into the early evening.

The ridge will help push in even warmer air with an afternoon high likely to top out in the low 20s!

Friday

A system building into Alberta will push in the clouds after a sunny start to the day on Friday.

We’ll also warm up all the way into the high teens, possibly topping out in the low 20s, but with the added clouds we might not quite make it there.

Weekend Outlook

Moisture associated with that system is expected to spill into Saskatchewan this weekend with a chance of rain later on during the day on Saturday, which will cool our daytime high into the mid-teens.

Sunday could be another wet day with major models coming into more of an agreement that we’ll see rain during the day with a daytime high struggling to get into low double digits.

Elaine King from Saskatoon took this Your Saskatchewan photo:

