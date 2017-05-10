Saskatchewan Huskies new offensive coordinator ready for business

It’s been a long time coming for Marcus Crandell. The Saskatchewan Huskies’ new offensive coordinator is back on the sidelines for the first time in more than two years and he couldn’t be happier.

“When you step away from something that you love and you have a passion for, you miss it a lot and so to be out here in this atmosphere, it’s been great. It’s been the feeling that I’ve been missing,” Crandell said at Griffiths Stadium.

The former Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback has held a variety of coaching positions in the CFL, most recently in 2014 with the Ottawa Redblacks, but his new job is his first at the U Sports level.

“Football is all about how can you get to the same goal and so we work together. We’re going to help them get better but they’re going to help us get better as well,” Crandell said.

Crandell inherits an offence with several key pieces already in place, including starting quarterback Kyle Siemens.

“When you have guys that are sponges like, from what I understand, the quarterbacks that we have are, it definitely makes it easier,” Crandell said.

“My job right now is to kind of sit back and watch everyone and see how they’re going to fit in, right, and build off the strengths that we have.”

Saskatchewan will test its skills in a non-conference game against the McMaster Marauders in Hamilton on Aug. 25.