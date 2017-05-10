More flooding expected in the central Okanagan; expected peak Thursday

Prepare for flooding. That’s the advice of officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

They say a combination of rain and snow melt expected over the next few days will cause water levels in already swollen creeks and lakes to rise with the likely peak Thursday.

People with susceptible properties are advised to plan for the worst. It’s suggested items be removed from basements and residents prepare to leave by gathering essential items like medications and valuable papers such as insurance policies. Arranging alternate accommodations is also a good idea.

Sandbags that are already in place should remain.

Sandbags are available at City of Kelowna Fire Station #1 at 2255 Enterprise Way. Sand and sandbags are available at Swalwell Park in Lake Country. Sand is available outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road in Kelowna and on Commonwealth Road by Holiday Park in Lake Country. In West Kelowna sand is available at 1341 Green Bay Road, 2606 Casa Loma, 1651 Pritchard Drive, 4081 Hitchner Road and in Pebble Park at 2589 Whitworth Road.

Anyone noticing a potential flooding problem should call the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8801.