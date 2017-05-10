Man accused of giving alcohol to girls in exchange for sexual favours: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

A 21-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after RCMP began an investigation on April 2.

RCMP received a complaint alleging a man had “provided liquor to females in exchange for sexual favours,” police said in a news release.

RCMP did not say exactly how old the females involved in the case were. However, sexual interference — Section 161 in the Criminal Code — is defined as “the crime of touching with a part of the body or an object any part of the body of a person under the age of 16 years for a sexual purpose.”

“It’s important for young people to watch out for each other, and to listen to their instincts,” said Staff Sgt. Mike McCauley.

“If a situation doesn’t feel completely right, trust your instincts and remove yourself from the situation. We encourage parents to continue to have conversations with their teenagers about these tough topics.”

Jordan Disu is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Fort Saskatchewan on June 1.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or with similar incidents to report, is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6014 or their local police detachment. Anonymous information can be given through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.