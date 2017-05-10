Children found living in alleged Lethbridge drug houses: ALERT

Lethbridge police have charged five people after children were found living in two homes they allege were being used for drug trafficking.

The homes, located in west Lethbridge, were searched by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) on May 5 as part of an investigation launched in late 2016.

According to ALERT, officers seized more than 100 grams of cocaine and $77,000 in cash, as well as two vehicles and a bicycle.

In a Wednesday news release, Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge said Child and Family Services is now involved in the investigation.

“Anytime we find children, especially of a young age, in residences where there’s drug trafficking or consumption, it’s a grave concern,” he said.

A 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

A 28-year-old man, meanwhile, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

Those three people, plus two others – a 19-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man – have all been charged under the Drug Endangered Children Act.

The names of the accused are not being released to protect the identities of the children involved.