Alberta health officials warns of potential tuberculosis exposure at 2 Edmonton-area schools

Health officials in Alberta are warning that some people may have been exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis in the Edmonton region.

Alberta Health Services says it has sent letters to 51 individuals about possible exposure at two Edmonton-area schools.

The letters include information on arrangements for standard TB screening and treatment if required.

The health agency says the general public is not at risk.

Only those who receive the letters are considered to have been exposed.

It says the risk of transmission is low, however, and the confirmed case does not present any ongoing risk at either school.

AHS did not release the names of the schools.