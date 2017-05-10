Person of interest sought by Police

Hamilton Police are teaming up with the RCMP to find a person of interest.

On Thursday, April 6 just after 12:30pm, a man went to the Shoppers Drug Mart Store at 1599 Upper James Street, and used the Canada Post Depot to ship a package to another province.

Detectives from the Hamilton Police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

If you have any information that you believe could assist with the investigation into this incident you are asked to contact Detective David Brady by calling 905-546-3873.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com