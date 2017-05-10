Quebec floods: Public hearings and other activities cancelled across Montreal

While the flood situation on the Island of Montreal may be stabilising, things are far from being back to normal, with several scheduled activities being cancelled or postponed.

In Pierrefonds, hard-hit by the floods, briefings into the future of Pierrefonds West- which were to be held at Pierrefonds-Roxboro City Hall have been cancelled.

Montreal’s public consultation office (OCPM) apologized for the delay and said the hearings would be held as soon as circumstances allow.

The office didn’t expect to be able to reschedule the meetings until the end of the month, or the beginning of June.

For more information on future dates, consult the OCPM website.

The military for its part also announced the cancellation of several activities due to the current state of emergency on the island.

The cancelled events, meant to celebrate Montreal’s 375th anniversary, include two air shows, an exhibit of military vehicles and equipment, and a music concert.

The program of military activities was scheduled to take place May 12 to May 20.

Brig.-Gen. Hercule Gosselin, Commander, 2nd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force said the celebrations were a way to show gratitude to Montrealers for their continued support, but that cancelling was the only option.

“In the current circumstances, the best way for us to thank the population and to underline the strength of the ties that bind us, is to concentrate our efforts and continue to provide assistance with the operations led by civilian authorities to help those in need,” Gosselin said in a written statement.

The military will however take part in Montreal’s 375th anniversary parade May 17.