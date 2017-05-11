10 made-in-Manitoba gifts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is around the corner and if you are scrounging for last minute gift ideas, why not buy something locally made?

From mouth-watering local chocolates to Manitoba-shaped pillows, there’s countless amount of prairie-esque gifts for your mom.

We’ve compiled the top 10 Mother’s Day items we’re proud to call Manitoban.

Chocolatier Constance Popp

Sweeten your Mother’s Day gift with locally made chocolate. Located on 180 Provencher Blvd., Chocolatier Constance Popp uses Manitoba-produced ingredients to create premium artisan chocolate. There are chocolate bon bons, cupcakes, and organic certified chocolate. There’s even a chocolate bar in the shape of Manitoba.

Dessert Sinsations

Why not take out your mom for a delicious treat at Dessert Sinsations, located at 505 St. Mary Ave. There are savoury and sweet choices on the menu that are made from scratch in the kitchen.

Coal and Canary

Coal and Canary is a local business that creates candles using soy and vegetable wax. All of the candles feature a wide wooden wick that burns clean, free of smoke and soot and produces a soft crackle when lit. The candles burn for around 45-50 hours.

Hilary Druxman

Local jewellery designer, Hilary Druxman has created many beautiful pieces over the years, and many of them help raise money for different non-profit organizations. There’s also Mother’s Day inspired necklaces and bracelets.

Sew Dandee

If you want to buy your mom something a little ‘cheeky’, Sew Dandee has a lot of locally made handmade-goods and cards. There’s silk screened dish towel and aprons that picture a lot of Manitoba gems, such as Louis Riel and Winnipeg’s Confusion Corner.

West End Cultural Centre

If your mom is into music, tickets to the West End Cultural Centre is guaranteed to please. The venue at 586 Ellice Ave., is great place to take in local artists (at an affordable price).

Artefied

A local design company transforms childen’s creativity on paper into wearable sweaters, leggings and scarves. Artified lets you submit pictures your kid painted and turns it into high-quality accessories and apparel items. It does not get more unique than this.

Frescolio

If your mom is a food lover, surprise her with gourmet-quality oils. Frescolio is an olive-oil and vinegar tasting bar, located on Corydon Avenue near Stafford Street. The store sells more than 60 types of oils and vinegars (and you can sample as many as you want).

Joyful House Designs

Joyful House Designs is an Etsy shop that sells fun accent pillows in the shape of the alphabet, cats and Manitoba.

Shut Ur Pie Hole

Who needs a pie plate when you can eat delicious baked goods from a mason jar? Local company, Shut Ur Pie Hole puts a fresh spin to baking — and the name is sure to put a smile on your mom’s face.

Prairie Fruit Cookbook

What’s more Manitobans than picking locally grown fruit and turning it into jam? The Prairie Fruit Cookbook gives tips on how to harvest and store Manitoba-grown fruits and create jams, snacks and desserts.