Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, May 10

Happy Wednesday!
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 10.
View link »
Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
Daniel Lippman, Reporter at Politico and co-author of Politico Playbook, discusses.
Graham McWaters , identity theft protection expert and best-selling author, gives tips on how to protect yourself from identity fraud.
PANELISTS:
That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.