May 10, 2017 3:01 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, May 10

A combination photo shows FBI Director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Kevin Lamarque
Happy Wednesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 10.


Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
Daniel Lippman, Reporter at Politico and co-author of Politico Playbook, discusses.

Project Royal: Investigation finds at least 5000 GTA residents victim to identity theft
Graham McWaters , identity theft protection expert and best-selling author, gives tips on how to protect yourself from identity fraud.

Wednesday Political Panel

Today’s panel focused on:
1. The B.C. election
2. Jagmeet Singh to launch bid for NDP leadership
3. Don Meredith resigns from Senate

PANELISTS:

  • Bob Richardson, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at Edelman
  • Jamie Ellerton, Principal at Conaptus Ltd.
  • Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.


Global News