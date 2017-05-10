Man tries to lure 9-year-old girl from Steinbach home

A Steinbach mother is warning other parents after her daughter was followed home from school by a man who attempted to lure her into his car Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said at 4 p.m. the man may have followed the nine-year-old girl home from Elmdale School and then stood in her yard on Maplewood Street with a red camera. He attempted to speak to the girl and asked her to unlock the doors and come with him, police said.

The man is described as 40-50 years old with a stocky build and greyish-brownish hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt, jeans and black shoes. He had an older model brown or tan car with four doors.

Police are seeking your help in identifying and locating this man. Police are also reminding parents to review safety guidelines with your children.

The Hanover School Division is aware of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.