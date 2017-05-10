Calgary police seek person of interest in Monterey Park shooting death

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a person of interest in a deadly shooting over a year ago.

Hussein Merhi, 26, was killed in a brazen daytime shooting in an alley in the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015.

Investigators believe he was killed after getting into a fight with at least two people.

On Wednesday, police announced they are now looking for 20-year-old Kier Bryan Granado, who is considered a person of interest.

Granado has been missing since shortly after the homicide. Police said his family, who has been in contact with investigators, have not seen or heard from him for about 17 months and are very worried about him.

Police describe Granado as being Filipino, approximately 5’3” tall, and 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877, or contact Crime Stoppers.