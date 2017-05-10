View full results
May 10, 2017 11:25 am

Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with pickup truck

According to police, the crash, involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, happened at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Monk Boulevard and Côte-St-Paul Road. Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

A 40-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Montreal’s South West borough Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Monk Boulevard and Côte-St-Paul Road.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle said the truck, driven by a 52-year-old man was heading south on Monk and was attempting to turn east on Côte-St-Paul when the crash happened.

The motorcycle was heading north on Monk, according to Boiselle.

The impact happened at the centre of the intersection,’ he said.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Monk was closed for several hours as collision experts investigated.

