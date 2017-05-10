89-year-old Gilberte Martellino is Global News Morning’s 3rd Supermom

After her father couldn’t care for all of his children, Gilberte Martellino was raised in an orphanage.

Now, nearly 80 years later, she’s the mother of four children, grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of 10.

In honour of Mother’s Day, Global News Morning asked viewers to submit nominations for moms who deserve the title of “Supermom.”

Gilberte Martellino was nominated as our third Supermom.

Despite trying times, Martellino remains positive about her life.

“I had a good life, I had a very good life,” Martellino said. “You take one day at a time because you cannot do everything.”

While raising her children, Martellino held several jobs to support her family.

Growing up, she was forced to stop school in order to work.

“She’s the best because she does not like to receive, she likes to give,” her daughter Marie Lynne Martellino said.

Martellino’s favourite part about being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is the time she spends with her loved ones at family reunions.

“You take one minute for each of them because it’s very special,” Martellino said. “I love them all.”