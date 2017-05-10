View full results
May 10, 2017 10:20 am

Brown lifts Pats over Thunderbirds 3-2; Regina leads championship final 2-1

By Staff The Canadian Press

Tyler Brown made 35 saves, including 18 in the third period, as the Regina Pats held on for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Western Hockey League's championship final.

Robbie Holmes had the eventual winner at the 4:49 mark of the second period to help Regina take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series for the Ed Chynoweth Cup. Connor Hobbs and Chase Harrison both had power-play goals in the first period.

Game 4 is in Kent, Wash., on Wednesday.

Alexander True and Sami Moilanen replied for Seattle. Carl Stankowski stopped 25 shots in net.

The Pats went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Thunderbirds went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

