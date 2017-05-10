Mississauga man, 22, charged in east-end Toronto plaza shooting

Toronto police have charged a Mississauga man in a double shooting that took place outside a Scarborough retail plaza on Friday afternoon.

Police said Friday that the suspect had fled the scene following the shooting, which took place near Ellesmere and Kennedy roads in the city’s east end before 12:40 p.m. on May 5.

Two men were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

Bilal Haq, 22, was arrested on Monday. He faces 18 charges in total, including two counts of attempted murder as well as several weapons and drug-related charges.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.