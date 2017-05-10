New Brunswick set to host summit on Canadian cybersecurity

A summit on Canadian cybersecurity will be held in New Brunswick later this month.

According to organizers CyberNB, CyberSmart 2017 will attempt to address Canada’s need for a cyber workforce and the limited number of trained professionals in the country.

Speakers from the RCMP, IBM and Canada’s National Cyber Security Directorate are scheduled to present at the conference.

Economic Development Minister Francine Landry says CyberSmart 2017 is meant to bring together leaders from industry, academia and government to share ideas and develop a national strategy.

It will be the first time CyberNB holds the forum, which they plan to make an annual event. This year the summit will take place in Fredericton on May 24 to May 25.

— With files from The Canadian Press