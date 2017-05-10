Man stabbed, suspect hit by vehicle after robbery attempt in Parkdale: police

A man was stabbed and a male suspect was hit by a vehicle following a robbery attempt in Toronto’s west end overnight.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Jameson Avenue just north of King Street in Parkdale.

Police said a male was sitting in his car with another passenger when he was approached by two men.

The driver then attempted to drive away but struck one of the suspects with his vehicle.

Police said the driver then got out of his car to check on the man when he was stabbed by the other male suspect.

The driver was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. The condition of the suspect hit by the car is unknown.

Authorities said they have yet to speak to the victim and the investigation is ongoing.