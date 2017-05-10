View full results
Crime
May 10, 2017 9:22 am
Updated: May 10, 2017 9:28 am

Man stabbed, suspect hit by vehicle after robbery attempt in Parkdale: police

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a stabbing near Jameson Avenue and King Street on May 10, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A man was stabbed and a male suspect was hit by a vehicle following a robbery attempt in Toronto’s west end overnight.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Jameson Avenue just north of King Street in Parkdale.

Police said a male was sitting in his car with another passenger when he was approached by two men.

The driver then attempted to drive away but struck one of the suspects with his vehicle.

Police said the driver then got out of his car to check on the man when he was stabbed by the other male suspect.

The driver was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. The condition of the suspect hit by the car is unknown.

Authorities said they have yet to speak to the victim and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jameson Avenue
King Street
Liberty Village
Police investigation
Stabbing
suspect hit by car
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News