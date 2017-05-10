View full results
May 10, 2017 8:51 am

The Morning Show – Wednesday, May 10th, 2017

By

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on AM640? Here are some highlights from today’s show:

 

TDSB blocks access to Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix using Wi-Fi. 
Shari Schwartz-Maltz, TDSB Spokesperson, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

 

Concerns raised over Meredith’s $25,000-per-year pension. 
Bill Trudell, Lawyer for Don Meredith, joined The Morning Show to discuss Meredith’s case.


Pearson flight delays due to construction taking toll on passengers.
Air Canada leaves teen ‘trapped’ alone overnight at Pearson airport.

Graham MacKenney and Derrin Espinola joined The Morning Show to share their stories.

 

Don’t miss the show tomorrow! Listen to The Morning Show live Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

