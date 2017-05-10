The Morning Show – Wednesday, May 10th, 2017
TDSB blocks access to Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix using Wi-Fi.
Shari Schwartz-Maltz, TDSB Spokesperson, joined The Morning Show to discuss.
Concerns raised over Meredith’s $25,000-per-year pension.
Bill Trudell, Lawyer for Don Meredith, joined The Morning Show to discuss Meredith’s case.
Pearson flight delays due to construction taking toll on passengers.
Air Canada leaves teen ‘trapped’ alone overnight at Pearson airport.
Graham MacKenney and Derrin Espinola joined The Morning Show to share their stories.
