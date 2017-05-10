View full results
May 10, 2017 8:30 am
Updated: May 10, 2017 8:33 am

Halifax media company buys stake in Charlie Brown and Strawberry Shortcake

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

FILE: Peter Robbins and "Charlie Brown" attend a Warner Home Video event on October 7, 2008. Robbins provided the voice of Charlie Brown

Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Halifax based DHX Media announced the company has acquired rights to the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake franchises on Wednesday.

The $345 million deal was made for 80 per cent of Peanuts and 100 percent of Strawberry Shortcake.

The remaining 20 per cent interest in Peanuts will continue to be held by members of the family of creator Charles Schulz.

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to welcome Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the entire Peanuts gang into our family of leading kids’ properties,” said Dana Landry, CEO of DHX Media, in a press release on Wednesday.

DHX Media also owns the brands for Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba, and Caillou.

