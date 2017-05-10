Toronto firefighters free cab driver who had hand stuck inside vehicle

Firefighters needed close to an hour to free a Toronto cab driver after his hand somehow got wedged between the seat and centre console of his vehicle overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 1 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street in downtown Toronto where they located a Co-op taxi parked on the side of the road.

Firefighters opened the driver’s side door and found that the cabbie was unable to move.

Crews managed to free the man after nearly an hour.

There’s no word yet if the taxi driver suffered any injuries.