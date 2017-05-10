View full results
Canada
May 10, 2017 6:15 am
Updated: May 10, 2017 6:17 am

Toronto firefighters free cab driver who had hand stuck inside vehicle

By Web Producer  Global News

Emergency crews attend to a driver who had his hand stuck in a taxi on Yonge and Shuter Street on May 10, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

Firefighters needed close to an hour to free a Toronto cab driver after his hand somehow got wedged between the seat and centre console of his vehicle overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 1 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street in downtown Toronto where they located a Co-op taxi parked on the side of the road.

Firefighters opened the driver’s side door and found that the cabbie was unable to move.

Crews managed to free the man after nearly an hour.

There’s no word yet if the taxi driver suffered any injuries.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cab driver stuck
Cabbie
Co-op Taxi
co-op taxi driver
downtown toronto
taxi driver had hand stuck
Toronto fire services
Yonge Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News