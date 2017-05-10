WATCH: Andrew Weaver’s mom is very proud of her son

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has won one of his party’s three seats in the B.C. 2017 election so far.

And his mother Ludmilla was very proud of her son’s victory.

“Andrew, I am so proud of you, you were well worth it,” Weaver’s elated mother told Global News. “He was born with a big head, but there were brains in it.”

Weaver was elected in the riding of Oak Bay Gordon Head with 51.6 per cent of the vote.

He won Green Party’s first ever seat in B.C. in the 2013 provincial election.

In a one-on-one interview with Global BC Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey, Weaver said that if it ends up that he is the only Green MLA come May 10, he will be done with the party leadership.

“I stepped aside from a very successful career because I felt our democracy was broken,” Weaver said. “And I stand by it — it is broken. The BC NDP are no better than the BC Liberals in terms of actually putting people ahead of political calculations. But we know we are doing very well in a large number of ridings.”

Weaver’s mother says she hopes he does not follow through on that plan.

“I think he should continue. He is good enough to do that,” she said.

It does not look likely that Weaver will call it quits as a leader after two other Green candidates were elected in their respective ridings – Sonia Furstenau in Cowichan Valley and Adam Olsen in Saanich North and the Islands.

