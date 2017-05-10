View full results
Canada
May 10, 2017 12:26 am

RBC staff can’t return to Toronto building damaged by hydro vault fire for at least 6 months

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Smoke billowed from a sewer grate in Toronto near the intersection of Bay Street and King Street West on May 1.

A A

A hydro vault fire outside of a high-rise in downtown Toronto that caused underground explosions and sent dark smoke into the air was so intense it will be at least six months before the building reopens.

Toronto emergency crews was called to 20 King St. W., near Bay Street, during the height of rush hour on May 1. People in the building had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

Story continues below

READ MORE: King St. in Toronto’s financial district reopens after hydro vault fire

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), a tenant of the building, told Global News Tuesday night the fire caused “significant” building damage.

“Based on the environmental assessments and remediation work which is required, we have been advised that it will be a minimum of six months before our employees can return to the building,” RBC spokesperson Catherine Hudon wrote in a statememt.

“The safety and security of our employees is our top priority and all of our affected employees have been relocated to other locations.”

READ MORE: Hydro vault fire in downtown Toronto to blame for heavy smoke, underground explosions

Toronto Hydro crews were called in to investigate the cause of the fire and crews replaced an underground transformer last week.

Global News contacted Toronto Hydro to ask for an update on the investigation Tuesday night, but officials were unavailable for comment.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
hydro vault
hydro vault fire
King Street West fire
RBC
Royal Bank building
Royal Bank Of Canada
Toronto Fire
Toronto hydro
Toronto Hydro Vault Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News