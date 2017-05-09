View full results
World
May 9, 2017 11:12 pm

56 students escape South Carolina school bus blaze unhurt

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: School bus engulfed in flames shortly after driver gets everyone off safely in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina say more than 50 students escaped without injury after the school bus they were riding caught fire.

Local media reports say the bus was carrying students to three different Spartanburg schools on Tuesday morning when two pupils in the rear noticed smoke rising outside the bus.

The inside of a burned school bus is shown Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Spartanburg, S.C. (Alex Hicks Jr./The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP)

Melissa Robinette, a spokeswoman for a Spartanburg school district, says the driver then parked the bus, helped students evacuate, and then arriving firefighters put out the fire.

Robinette says the 56 students on board were taken to their respective schools by another bus and no one was hurt.

A burned school bus is shown Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Spartanburg, S.C. (Alex Hicks Jr./The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP)

Pictures showed the inside of the bus gutted and part of the front and the roof scorched. Authorities are investigating what ca

 

used the fire.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

