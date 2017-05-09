Suspect in Boston doctors’ killings once worked at their posh condo

The man suspected of killing two engaged doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a job there.

Palladion Services LLC, which provides concierge and security services, said it hired Bampumim Teixeira in October 2015 after performing background and reference checks, which were clean.

The company said Teixeira worked at the condo more than a year ago for about three weeks. His employment at Palladion ended in April 2016.

Teixeira, 30, is charged with two counts of murder in the Friday deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

His attorney entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf during his arraignment Monday at the hospital where he is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during a standoff with police.

Responding officers found the victims bound and dead. A black bag of jewelry was also found inside their unit.

In a statement, Field’s family called the deaths of both doctors “a tragedy beyond measure.”

“However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died,” it said. “We will remember and celebrate their passion, gentility, and extraordinary kindness forever.”

Colleagues of Bolanos, who worked as a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston, described her as compassionate, caring and an integral part of the team, the Boston Globe reported.

Employees said Tuesday that Bolanos was particularly talented at putting children and their parents at ease.

“If any of my three children were ever to need anything with anesthesia, I would put them in her hands,” said Dr. Christopher Hartnick, who worked closely with Bolanos.