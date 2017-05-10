B.C. election 2017: Jackie Tegart re-elected in Fraser-Nicola

Jackie Tegart has been re-elected in the riding of Fraser-Nicola.

Jackie Tegart is the BC Liberal incumbent that beat out NDP veteran Harry Lali in 2013 by 464 votes. This riding is traditionally a close race.

Lali blamed the loss on the Kinder Morgan issue. The two will go head-to-head again in this election. Lali won the nomination for the Fraser-Nicola riding over BC NDP Party Leader John Horgan’s objections.

An Ashcroft councillor since 2006, Tegart is the former head of the BC Schools Trustees. She sat on the regional school board for 20 years as well. Other community activities include being BC Healthy Communities facilitator, and a member of the Thompson Nicola Film Commission. She has eight grandchildren.

In the last election, Lali’s vote slipped by 863 votes from 2009, while the Liberals went up by 434. One key factor could have been the Conservatives taking more than 1,000 votes in the riding in 2013. This time around the Conservatives have not put a candidate in the field.

New boundary changes favour the NDP but the party’s anti-resource economy position may impact the outcome.