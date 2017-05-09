Features
May 9, 2017 8:49 pm

Massive ‘Let’s Go Oilers’ message in Alberta farmer’s field visible from air

By Web Producer  Global News

Alberta farmer Kyle Herzog uses seed to write "Let's Go Oilers" in a field near Vermilion, May 9, 2017.

Courtesy: Kyle Herzog
A A

An Alberta grain producer is cheering for the Edmonton Oilers and he’s making sure everyone knows it.

Kyle Herzog has written a massive “Let’s Go Oilers” message into his fields, just south of Vermilion, Alta.

Vermilion is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.

It was seeded over on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers force Game 7 after devastating the Ducks in 7-1 win 

While the huge tribute was created one day ahead of Game 7, Herzog said there’s always room for more when the Oilers make the third round of the playoffs.

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0021.JPG

Alberta farmer Kyle Herzog uses seed to write “Let’s Go Oilers” in a field near Vermilion, May 9, 2017.

Courtesy: Kyle Herzog
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0028.JPG

Alberta farmer Kyle Herzog uses seed to write “Let’s Go Oilers” in a field near Vermilion, May 9, 2017.

Courtesy: Kyle Herzog
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0020.JPG

Alberta farmer Kyle Herzog uses seed to write “Let’s Go Oilers” in a field near Vermilion, May 9, 2017.

Courtesy: Kyle Herzog
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0036.JPG

Alberta farmer Kyle Herzog uses seed to write “Let’s Go Oilers” in a field near Vermilion, May 9, 2017.

Courtesy: Kyle Herzog
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0025.JPG

Alberta farmer Kyle Herzog uses seed to write “Let’s Go Oilers” in a field near Vermilion, May 9, 2017.

Courtesy: Kyle Herzog
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0022.JPG

Alberta farmer Kyle Herzog uses seed to write “Let’s Go Oilers” in a field near Vermilion, May 9, 2017.

Courtesy: Kyle Herzog

 

 
Report an error
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
field writing
Lets go oilers
NHL Playoffs
oilers
orange crush
seed writing
Vermilion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News