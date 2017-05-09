Massive ‘Let’s Go Oilers’ message in Alberta farmer’s field visible from air

An Alberta grain producer is cheering for the Edmonton Oilers and he’s making sure everyone knows it.
Kyle Herzog has written a massive “Let’s Go Oilers” message into his fields, just south of Vermilion, Alta.
Vermilion is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.
It was seeded over on Tuesday afternoon.
While the huge tribute was created one day ahead of Game 7, Herzog said there’s always room for more when the Oilers make the third round of the playoffs.
