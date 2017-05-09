Accused in Calgary murder case flip-flops on plea deal, case going to trial

The family of a murdered Calgary woman whose body was found in 2015 in her northeast basement suite is speaking out after the man accused in the case decided he wants it to go to trial.

“We were led to believe it would be over and done with today, and that he would be going to sentencing,” Terry Harty, the father of Chelsea Serpentini-Harty said at court Tuesday.

“Now we’re back to square one again, and it’s very emotional.”

READ MORE: Calgary man charged with murder of 24-year-old girlfriend

Jonathan Edward Martin is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his then-girlfriend, Serpentini-Harty.

The 24-year-old was found dead in her home on Pinehill Road N.E. on Aug. 25, 2015. Martin was charged two days later.

The last time Martin was before a judge, he had indicated he wanted the case to go to resolution.

Prior to court proceedings Tuesday afternoon, the family of Serpentini-Harty was led from the courtroom by the Crown prosecutor. Moments later, a loud outburst and crying could be heard from the anteroom adjacent to the courtroom.

When court convened, Martin’s lawyer, Cory Wilson, told the judge his client has instructed him to have the matter go to trial rather than pursue a plea.

“It’s like being slapped in the face. It’s something that shouldn’t be allowed. There were steps taken, and [he] shouldn’t have been able to back up from it,” Harty said.

READ MORE: Vigil planned for young Pineridge murder victim

The Crown made a point to voice that she felt the eventual delay in the matter rests on the shoulders of Martin, something his lawyer didn’t dispute.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court on Friday as work begins to set a trial date.