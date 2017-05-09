Okanagan braces for more rain; possible flooding

A developing cold front will stall over the Southern BC Interior late Thursday and begin to transition out of the area on Friday. Rain and the threat of thunderstorms are likely beginning late Thursday.

This weather situation combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may cause concerns related to flooding.

Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and keep away from creek and river banks.

The River Forecast Centre issues streamflow advisories and warnings when necessary to provide alerts to potential flood conditions in the stream systems of the province.

People can refer to the River Forecast Centre website for updated streamflow advisories or warnings.