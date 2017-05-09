Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Sun and cloud with above seasonal temperatures are on deck Wednesday, however we can expect a change on Thursday.

Cooler air will move in aloft on Thursday, destabilizing the weather pattern with the return of showers with the risk of thundershowers. This combined with the snow melt will likely bring more flooding concerns.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue as we head into the weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 20 to 27C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​