Pomeranian with 2 broken front legs subject of BC SPCA cruelty investigation

BC SPCA staff are hoping the public can help a seven-month-old Pomeranian.

Stuffy is the subject of a BC SPCA cruelty investigation. He was seized by BC SPCA constables with two broken front legs and required immediate orthopedic surgery.

“Stuffy is such a sweetheart! Despite the pain he’s been in, he’s so friendly and affectionate,” said BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever.

Drever says they are currently investigating the circumstances that led to Stuffy’s seizure.

Stuffy needs orthopedic surgery on both front legs in order for his injuries to heal. The medical costs associated with his care are expected to exceed $3,000.

After his surgeries and recovery, Stuffy will be available for adoption.

To help pay for Stuffy’s surgery, you can donate online at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person at the BC SPCA Surrey Education & Adoption Centre at 16748 50th Ave. in Surrey (make sure to mention that it’s for Stuffy).