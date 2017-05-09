City of Regina’s top earners take home more than $1.9 million combined

The City of Regina’s Finance and Administration Committee tabled the annual public accounts report Tuesday afternoon, which covers the amount the city’s top employees are paid.

The top earners, including former deputy city manager and chief operating officer Brent Sjoberg, took home a combined $1.9 million.

Sjoberg made the most with $648,480. In 2016 he was paid $112,885 in salary, but he received $535,595 in other remuneration.

He was let go last April, shortly after Chris Holden became city manager. If he worked the full year he would have been paid a $260,000 salary.

READ MORE: Deputy city manager no longer working for the City of Regina.

Holden was the third highest earner. In his first year as city manager, he earned a $242,891 salary and $43,503 in additional pay.

Former police chief Troy Hagan rounds out the top three earners with a $325,778 salary. The veteran chief also earned $127,000 in additional pay, bringing his total earnings to $453,051 during his final year in the civil service.

Hagan’s successor, Chief Evan Bray, earned $174,589.

Other high earners include deputy police chief Dean Rae ($249,070), executive legal director Byron Werry ($232,422), city services executive director Kim Onrait ($217,109), and chief financial officer Ian Rea ($212,215).

Thirteen civil servants made more than $200,000 in 2016.

Mayor Michael Fougere is the highest paid electoral official with a $110,013 salary. Councillors who served the full calendar year, such as Sharron Bryce and Mike O’Donnell, made $37,112.