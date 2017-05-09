John Oakley Show – Tuesday May 9, 2017

It’s all about the money! From the Trudeau government spending it, to the fact that you may not have enough. Hear it again!

Patrick Brown calls on AG to resign after Global News investigation on probation

Ontario Conservative leader Patrick Brown responded to a Global News series investigating the province’s probation system, saying Premier Kathleen Wynne has failed to keep Ontario residents safe and has called for Yasir Naqvi to resign.

Jewish advocacy group says anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise

Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada join the John Oakley show and explains that the number of offences include incidents that may not always meet the criminal threshold.

Most Canadians are $200 away from not being able to pay their bills

More than half of Canadians are living within $200 per month of not being able to pay all their bills or meet their debt obligations, according to a recent Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of accounting firm MNP. Senior Vice President of the finance firm explains why people are struggling on the Oakley Show

Topics worthy of discussion

Elissa Freeman, Rocco Rossi and Kevin Gaudet “come from away” to discuss Trudeau spending habits and ‘smoking’ on the employer’s dime.