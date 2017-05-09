Burlington hospital’s new patient tower to open Aug. 21

The new patient tower at Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital is nearing completion.

Hospital officials have provided media tours of the state-of-the-art facility, as they work towards its official opening on Aug. 21.

Henri Dekker, the hospital’s director of redevelopment and facilities, says it represents a long-awaited modernization for both patients and staff.

Dekker adds that they’ve incorporated a lot of features that are “beneficial to people’s recovery,” such as natural light and colours.

He adds that a design incorporating “decentralized stations” at the bedside gets nurses and other health-care practitioners closer to the patients.

Dekker also stresses the bottom line is that “nobody wants to come to the hospital, so if you’re here, let’s make your stay as pleasant as possible.”

The patient tower is part of the hospital’s more-than-$350-million redevelopment and expansion.

It will house Joe Brant’s new emergency department, cancer clinic, and intensive care unit, as well as operating rooms, and recovery and inpatient units.