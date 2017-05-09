Pekkle infant sleepers recalled from Costco Wholesale

Children’s clothing company Pekkle has issued a voluntary recall of infant sleepers sold at Costco Wholesale across Canada between April 14-29.

The company says the recall was ordered after three recorded incidents of buttons falling off, which presents a choking or laceration hazard.

One laceration injury was reported. The company says there are three incidents of buttons falling off, but no choking injury has been recorded.

READ MORE: Britax stroller recall over faulty mounts

Affected sleepers have an item number of 321123 and 741147, and have a lot number beginning with C62 or C63.

If you purchased the sleepers, you can return them to Costco Wholesale for a full refund.

The company has offered instructions on how to check if a sleep snap is damaged or worn on their website.

“Pekkle takes this situation very seriously and is grateful for Costco Canada’s swift and decisive action in halting the sale of the affected garment,” the statement from the company reads.

Pekkle has also opened an investigation with Health Canada to find out the cause of the defect.