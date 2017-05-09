Township of Spallumcheen activates Emergency Operation Centre

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Level 1 at the Spallumcheen municipal office because of flooding.

A town hall meeting has been scheduled for May 15 in council chambers to explain the disaster funding assistance program to people whose property has been impacted by recent flooding.

While the flooding is being managed, Powerhouse Road, Stepney Road, Eagle Rock Road and Mountain View Road are only open to local traffic.

Demorest Road is closed completely.

Otter Lake Cross Road, Hullcar Road and Knob Hill Road are being re-assessed daily.

Environment Canada has issued an advisory for more precipitation in the coming days.

Sandbags are available for self-filling at the Township of Spallumcheen Public Works Yard located at 1511 Eagle Rock Road and Sidney Park located in the McLeod Subdivision (bring your own shovel).

People are being reminded to be cautious around creeks and streams as fast-moving water may cause erosion and instability of banks.