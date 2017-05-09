Programs for disabled people interrupted by flooding in Armstrong

Kindale Developmental Association in Armstrong has been impacted by flooding.

Staff is mopping up and re-arranging day programming after flood waters caused extensive damage to two of its Armstrong locations on Saturday.

“Everything was fine at the end of the day on Friday,” Kindale Executive Director B. Elliott said.

Bechtold Centre and Independent Generation, both on Patterson Avenue, were heavily damaged.

“Thanks to Fundraising efforts over the years, a fleet of vehicles will be on hand to transport people displaced from programming at Bechtold and Independent Generation to Mainstreet Connections and Seaton

Centre in Vernon until repairs can be completed,” Elliott said.

The Kindale Thrift Store, which is part of Bechtold Centre in Armstrong will be closed until power and water can be restored.