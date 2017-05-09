Canada
4 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in hit-and-run crashes around Calgary

A stolen Nissan Murano was involved in several hit-and-run collisions before crashing into another vehicle after running a red light in Calgary on Tuesday.

Calgary police say a stolen car was involved in at least four hit-and-run crashes Tuesday as it drove “in an erratic manner” throughout the city.

Officers were called at about 11 a.m. about a stolen Nissan Murano driving around Calgary.

Police say a HAWCS helicopter monitored the car from a distance as it drove around.

The vehicle eventually collided with another vehicle after running through a red light at Shaganappi Trail and Bowness Road NW at about 1 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Two men and two women, all passengers in the stolen Nissan, attempted to flee the scene, but were arrested by officers with the help of the HAWCS helicopter.

Shag Crash 2

A vehicle is seen damaged after a stolen vehicle crashed into it after running through a red light in Calgary on Tuesday.

Shag Crash

Officers at the scene of one of several crashes involving a stolen car in Calgary on Tuesday.

Police say charges are pending in the case.

This is the second hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle that Calgary police are investigating this week.

READ MORE: Police searching for suspects in wild hit-and-run in downtown Calgary

On Monday, police said they were looking for two suspects after a hit-and-run crash at 9 Avenue SE and 4 Street SE.

Global News