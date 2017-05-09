Suspect sought after gunshots ring out in downtown Hamilton
A A
Police are looking for a man after gunshots rang out in downtown Hamilton.
Officers were called to Emerald Street South and Hunter Street East just after 10 p.m. Monday.
Police say the victim was not injured, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
Detectives believe the victim was targeted, and are hoping to gather more information from witnesses.
Police are also asking residents in that neighbourhood to review any security video they may have that could help investigators.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.