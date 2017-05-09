Watchdog clears Halton police officer in downtown Toronto shooting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Halton regional police officer of wrongdoing in the shooting of a 51-year-old man who allegedly shot a lawyer in downtown Toronto.

The police watchdog agency says undercover Halton officers were monitoring Grayson Delong — who was a suspect in several robberies in Burlington, Ont. — in September 2016.

READ MORE: Suspect charged with attempted murder in daytime shooting of prominent Toronto lawyer

The SIU says the undercover officers followed Delong to downtown Toronto on Sept. 20, 2016.

The SIU says Delong was shot by police minutes after he allegedly shot prominent criminal defence lawyer J. Randall Barrs several times in the legs outside his law office. Barrs was injured but survived.

READ MORE: Court hearing scheduled for man accused of shooting prominent Toronto lawyer

Delong, who was also injured, faces 15 charges in the incident, including attempted murder, and is set to appear in court on June 9.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.